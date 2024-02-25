Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Nepal will host Nambia and the Netherlands in a T20I tri-series starting on Tuesday, February 27. The final match of the series is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 5.

Each team will face the other team twice and the top two teams will play in the final. A total of seven matches are scheduled to take place in the series at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Nepal last played a T20I match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final. They faced Oman in the final of the tournament and the match went into a super over, which Oman won. Both the teams qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

The Netherlands last played a T20I match in the 2022 T20 World Cup against South Africa. They recorded their first win over the Proteas team by 13 runs. Colin Ackermann made an unbeaten 41 runs off 26 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Namibia last played a T20I match against Nigeria in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023. They won the match by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 94 runs in 13.2 overs. Namibia along with Uganda qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup after finishing in the first two positions in the points tally.

Namibia will face Nepal in a T20I game for the first time. They have won two out of three T20I matches so far against the Netherlands. The Netherlands have faced Nepal on nine occasions in T20Is. Nepal have won four out of these nine matches, while one match ended in a no result in 2018.

Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, February 27

Match 1- Nepal vs Namibia, 11:15 AM

Wednesday, February 28

Match 2- Nepal vs Netherlands, 11:15 AM

Thursday, February 29

Match 3- Namibia vs Netherlands, 11:15 AM

Friday, March 1

Match 4- Nepal vs Namibia, 11:15 AM

Saturday, March 2

Match 5- Nepal vs Netherlands, 11:15 AM

Sunday, March 3

Match 6- Netherlands vs Namibia, 11:15 AM

Tuesday, March 5

Final- TBC vs TBC, 11:15 AM

Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full Squads

Nepal

Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sompal Kami, Bibek Yadav, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Sagar Dhakal, Lokesh Bam, Surya Tamang

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vc), Jack Brassell, Niko Davin, Shaun Fouché, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh

