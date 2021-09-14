Nepal vs Oman, 1st ODI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

Nepal will lock horns with Oman in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, September 14. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman will host this fixture.

Oman recently took on the Mumbai Ranji side in a white-ball series that included three T20 fixtures and four 50-over fixtures. Oman won the T20 series 2-1 but were unable to carry the same form into the one-dayers, losing three out of four games.

Kashyap Prajapati and Khadid Kail were the top batsmen for Oman, while Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Shah and Shakeel Ahmed were the pick of the bowlers.

Nepal, on the other hand, are fresh from international fixtures against PNG and the United States. Nepal outplayed PNG in all departments in the two-match series. Sandeep Lamichhane was the top performer with the ball claiming a total of 10 wickets in the two games. Rohit Paudel was the star with the bat, scoring over a hundred runs in the two encounters.

In the game against the USA, Lamichhane continued his good run with the ball claiming two wickets. Kushal Bhurtel’s 93-ball 84 and Rohit Paudel’s 87-ball 62 saw Nepal successfully chase down a tricky 231-run target.

Match details

Match: Nepal vs Oman, 1st ODI.

Date: 14th September (Tuesday) 2021.

Time: 4:00pm IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a sporting one, offering equal assistance to the bowlers as well as the batsmen. The captain who wins the toss, however, would like to bowl first. Anything around the 250-mark is a decent total on this surface, while a score of 270+ is above par and easily defendable.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be sunny with intermittent periods of overcast conditions. Temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius. A stiff breeze is expected to blow across the ground.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

The Oman outfit may not have done well against Mumbai but have shown occasional sparks of brilliance. They will be looking to exploit the benefits of being the home side to the fullest.

Playing XI: Aaqib Ilyas (c), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Sufiyan Mehmood, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Ayaan Khan, Bilal Khan.

Nepal

In the series against USA and PNG, the wizardry of Sandeep Lamichhane with the ball came in handy. He gave his side crucial breakthroughs from time to time. Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel proved handy with the bat scoring important runs for their team.

Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Pawan Saraf, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane

Match Prediction

Oman, being the home side, know the conditions well, but the form that Nepal are carrying into this encounter makes them tough to beat. The Nepalese side are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

