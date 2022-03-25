Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns in the second game of the two-match ODI series on Saturday, March 26. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Nepal will host the encounter.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, started their campaign on a resounding note on Friday, March 25, with a six-run win over Nepal. After being put into bat, PNG racked up a decent score of 292/8. Charles Amini top-scored for the team with a 77-run knock run.

Skipper Vala also made a handy 55-ball 60 with 11 fours. Norman Vanua’s cameo of 47 runs off 28 balls with four fours and three sixes helped PNG put up a competitive score. Kamal Singh, Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh picked up two wickets apiece for the home team.

Nepal found themselves in trouble in their run-chase after being reduced to 73/4 in 12.3 overs. Kushal Bhurtel scored 32 runs before Norman Vanua castled him. Rohit Paudel and Aarif Sheikh brought Nepal back into the game with a useful partnership of 104 runs.

Paudel went on to score 126 runs off 107 balls with seven fours and four sixes, but his effort went in vain. Kami and Kamal Singh Airee each made 18 runs in the death overs, but couldn’t take Nepal over the line. Vanua picked up three wickets for the visiting team.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, 2nd ODI.

Date: 26th March 2022.

Time: 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Nepal.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue turned out to be a decent one for batting. Another fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fast bowlers are likely to get help from the surface. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Probable XIs

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane (c).

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction

PNG won their first game, but Nepal are more than capable of making a comeback in their home conditions. Nepal are favorites to win the next game, although PNG can’t be deemed as mere pushovers.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sandeep Lamichhane pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far