Nepal vs Papua New Guinea ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Nepal and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns in a two-match ODI series, starting on Friday, March 25. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this contest.

Both these sides are in the middle of a busy schedule. They will take part in this two-match series after the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. Following that, the two teams will be a part of a tri-series against Malaysia.

Assad Vala will lead the PNG side, while Sandeep Lamichhane will be captaining the Nepal team.

Head-to-head record: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea in ODIs

Nepal and PNG have played three ODIs so far, with Nepal winning all three matches quite comfortably. Their most recent encounter was on March 22, 2022 at the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23, where Nepal won by seven wickets.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

March 25: 1st ODI

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, 8:45 AM

March 26: 2nd ODI

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, 8:45 AM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Nepal vs Papua New Guinea ODI Series here.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on ICC.tv in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Nepal vs Papua New Guinea ODI Series:

Nepal: Himalaya TV

Rest of the world: ICC.tv

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ODI Series 2022: Squads

Nepal

Pawan Sarraf, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Bhim Sharki, Gyanendra Malla, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal, Bibek Yadav

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini Jr, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Reily Hekure, Simon Atai, Dogodo Bau, Nosiana Pokana, Sema Kamea, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee