Nepal vs PNG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Nepal take on PNG in the second game of the two-match ODI series on Friday.

Nepal won the first match on the back of a brilliant bowling performance from Sandeep Lamichhane, who claimed four scalps, giving away just 35 runs. Bikram Sob and Kushal Malla claimed two wickets each. PNG managed only 134 runs before getting bowled out.

In reply, Nepal struggled to chase down a target of 135 runs, losing eight wickets in the process.

Both sides are equally good. Another edge-of-the-seat thriller is on the cards when the two teams face each other on Friday.

MATCH DETAILS

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Nepal, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: 10th September 2021, 4:00pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

WEATHER REPORT

Sunny skies and intermittent clouds will be there during the course of the game. Temperatures are expected to be between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity should be approximately 67%. A gentle breeze is likely to blow across the ground.

PITCH REPORT

An evenly poised wicket is expected to offer equal assistance to the bowlers as well as the batsmen. The captain who wins the toss, however, would like to to bowl first. Anything around the 250-mark is a decent total on this surface.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Nepal

In the previous encounter between the two sides, the Nepal outfit got the better of an out-of-form PNG side. They look like a settled side and are not expected to change the winning combination. Sandeep Lamichhane and Rohit Paudel are the players to look out for.

Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Pawan Saraf, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane

Papua New Guinea

Despite not having won the series opener, the PNG side are not expected to make many changes to their side. They will most probably go in with the same eleven as the previous game. Assad Vala and Tony Ura are the players to watch out for. Chad Soper is likely to feature in the playing XI after a good bowling performance against the USA.

Playing XI

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana

MATCH PREDICTION

Although PNG are a quality side, they are going to be up against an equally good side in Nepal. PNG, although out of form, could come good on the day. Nepal are expected to win this encounter.

TV AND LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

TV: No Broadcast

LIVE STREAMING: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee