Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 1st Unofficial One-Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The Zimbabwe A team is all set to tour Nepal for a limited-overs series. This tour comprises of a three-match unofficial ODI series. It will be followed by a three-match T20 series, with all games set to take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The first One-Day will be played on April 30. Sandeep Lamichhane will continue to lead the Nepal side. They have got some exciting players in their squad.

Tickets will be available at the counter in front of Tribhuwan University International Cricket Ground on every match day. The counter will be in operation two hours prior to the match time. Ticket is priced at NPR 150 each.

The likes of Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, and Karan KC have plenty of experience under their belt and will be looking to contribute to the team’s success over the next few days.

Zimbabwe A, on the other hand, will be looking to kick off the tour on a winning note. Tinotenda Mutombodzi has been handed the responsibility of leading the Zimbabwe A side in the upcoming limited-overs series.

They have got some quality players on their side who will be looking to put up stellar performances and grab the national selectors’ attention. Expect both sides to come out hard in the first one-dayer on Saturday.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 1st Unofficial One-Day, Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal, 2022

Date and Time: April 30th 2022, Saturday, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The new ball comes on nicely to the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses and the surface tends to assist them.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 17 to 26 degree Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Saturday.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Probable XIs

Nepal

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Poudel, Karan KC, Bikram Sob, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Zimbabwe A

Probable XI

Tinotenda Mutombodzi (c), Johnathan Campbell, Bradley Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Prediction

The limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe A to Nepal kicks off with a one-day on Saturday. Both sides have got some exciting players on their side and expect a cracking contest in the opening game of the series.

Nepal looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

