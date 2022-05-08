Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 3rd Unofficial One-Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the Unofficial One-Day Series between Nepal and Zimbabwe A will be played on May 9. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this contest.

Zimbabwe A won the first game of the series. They were on the brink of a series win, but the hosts bounced back to level the series.

After electing to bowl first, Nepal knocked over Zimbabwe A for 87 in 31.5 overs, with Jonathan Campbell top-scoring with 27. Karan KC and Sompal Kami picked up three wickets apiece.

Sunil Dhamala (38) and Aasif Sheikh (34*) then helped Nepal chase down the total in 11.2 overs with nine wickets to spare. Brandon Mavuta picked up the only wicket for Zimbabwe A.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 3rd Unofficial One-Day, Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal, 2022.

Date and Time: May 9, 2022; Monday, 09:15 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly one. Bowlers should get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. Batters will have to be patient early on, though.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 17 to 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Probable XIs

Nepal

Sunil Dhamala, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sagar Dhakal.

Zimbabwe A

Innocent Kaia, Cephas Zhuwao, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia, Tony Munyonga (c), Johnthan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi.

Match Prediction

Nepal were brilliant in the second game to level the series, so Zimbabwe A will need to be at their absolute best to win the series.

Nepal look like a more settled unit and with a win in the previous game, they will fancy their chances of sealing the series on Monday.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

