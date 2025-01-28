Nepal Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Nepal Women's Tri-Nation Series, organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal, is set to start on January 30, 2025. The tournament will feature a total of 10 matches, culminating in the final on February 8. All games will be held at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.

The three participating teams—Nepal Women, Netherlands Women, and Thailand Women—will compete in a triple round-robin format. Following the group stage, the top two teams in the points table will advance to the final. The teams will be captained by Indu Barma (Nepal Women), Babette de Leede (Netherlands Women), and Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand Women).

This series marks a historic occasion as it will be the first-ever women’s T20I meeting between Nepal and the Netherlands. The tournament holds particular significance for the Dutch, as their performance will impact their chances of qualifying for an ODI status spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025-2029 pathway cycle. On the other hand, Thailand have already secured qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, thereby retaining their ODI status for the upcoming cycle.

Nepal Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, January 30

Match 1 - Netherlands Women vs Nepal Women, 12:00 PM

Friday, January 31

Match 2 - Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 12:00 PM

Saturday, February 1

Match 3 - Nepal Women vs Thailand Women, 12:00 PM

Sunday, February 2

Match 4 - Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women, 12:00 PM

Monday, February 3

Match 5 - Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 12:00 PM

Tuesday, February 4

Match 6 - Nepal Women vs Thailand Women, 12:00 PM

Wednesday, February 5

Match 7 - Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women, 12:00 PM

Thursday, February 6

Match 8 - Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 12:00 PM

Friday, February 7

Match 9 - Nepal Women vs Thailand Women, 12:00 PM

Saturday, February 8

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Nepal Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Nepal Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Nepal Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025: Full Squads

Nepal Women

Bindu Rawal, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma (c), Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rewati Dhami, Rubina Chhetry, Sita Magar, Alisha Yadav (Wk), Roma Thapa (Wk), Ishwori Bist, Kabita Joshi, Manisha Upadhayay

Thailand Women

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (Wk), Onnicha Kamchomphu (Wk), Suwanan Khiaoto (Wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong

Netherlands Women

Carlijn van Koolwijk, Myrthe van den Raad, Robine Rijke, Sterre Kalis, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (c) & (Wk), Heather Siegers (Wk), Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Hannah Landheer, Isabel Van Der Woning, Silver Siegers

