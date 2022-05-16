Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between Nepal Women and Uganda Women will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on May 17.

The first game of the series was a close-fought contest and Uganda Women managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

They have an early lead in the series and will look to extend it whereas the Nepal Women need to be at their best to bounce back in the series.

In the first game, the Uganda Women were asked to bat first. The batters struggled a bit as they only managed to score 102 in their 20 overs. The Nepalese Women picked up five wickets in the process.

What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they finished their innings on 90/9, falling short by 12 runs.

It was a solid performance from Uganda Women and they will look to carry forward the winning momentum. The Nepalese batters need to step up to level the series in the second T20I on Tuesday.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Details:

Match: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 2nd T20I, Nepal vs Uganda Bilateral Women’s T20I, 2022

Date and Time: May 17, 2022, Tuesday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely once they get set. Expect the spinners to play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Probable XIs

Nepal Women

Kabita Kunwar picked up two wickets with the ball in the first T20I as it helped her side restrict Uganda Women to 102. Indu Barma top-scored for the hosts but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Bindu Rawal, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (c), Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi, Roma Thapa, Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Kunwar, Asmina Karmacharya, Sabnam Rai

Uganda Women

Janet Mbabazi scored 29 as her innings helped them score 102 in their 20 overs. Consylate Aweko Nimungu and Sarah Akiteng picked up two wickets each as they bowled brilliantly and restricted the Nepal Women to 90.

Probable XI

Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyagendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c),Sarah Walaza, Phiona Kulume, Sarah Akiteng

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

The Nepalese Women failed to fire in unison in the first game as the Uganda Women completed a win in a low-scoring affair. The hosts need to be at their absolute best to level the series in the second T20I.

Uganda Women have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward and beat Nepal Women on Tuesday.

Prediction: Uganda Women to win this encounter.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Kevin Awino to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar