Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the T20I series between Nepal Women and Uganda Women will be played on Thursday, May 19. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this game. Uganda have won both games so far are on the brink of a series win.

After getting an early lead in the series, Nepal needed a win to level the series. Uganda skipper Kevin Awino won the toss and opted to bowl first. They bowled brilliantly as they restricted their opponents to 101 in their 20 overs, picking up seven wickets in the process.

Nepal picked up wickets upfront but Uganda's batters stepped up and contributed. The game went down to the wire as they then lost wickets in a heap. They lost nine wickets in total but held their nerves to get across the line with one ball to spare.

The second game of the series was a nail-biting contest. Nepal failed to hold their nerves and suffered a loss. They will be hoping to turn the tables around and bounce back in the series. Uganda, meanwhile, will be looking to seal the five-match series on Thursday itself.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Uganda, 3rd T20I, Nepal vs Uganda Bilateral Women’s T20I, 2022.

Date and Time: May 19th 2022, Thursday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface as the bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be present throughout the day.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Probable XIs

Nepal Women

Bindu Rawal top-scored for them with 26 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them scoring only 101 in their 20 overs. Kabita Kunwar and Sabnam Rai picked up two wickets each but failed to defend the total as they lost the game by one wicket.

Probable XI

Bindu Rawal, Bindu Rawal, Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (c), Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi, Roma Thapa, Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Kunwar, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Sabnam Rai.

Uganda Women

Janet Mbabazi picked up two wickets and led the team as they bowled brilliantly to restrict Nepal to 101. Rita Musamali scored 30 and held their nerves in the end to get across the line with one ball to spare.

Probable XI

Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyagendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Sarah Walaza, Phiona Kulume, Sarah Akiteng.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

Uganda are on the brink of a series win and they will be confident after winning the first two games of the series. The hosts need to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive.

Uganda look like a settled unit and expect them to seal the series on Thursday itself.

Prediction: Uganda to win this encounter.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra