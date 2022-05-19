Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the T20I series between Nepal Women and Uganda Women will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on May 20.

The Nepalese Women needed to win the third T20I to keep the series alive. But another all-round performance from Uganda Women dashed Nepal's hopes as the former sealed the series.

After electing to bat first, the Nepalese batters failed to adapt to the conditions and managed only 99 runs in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. The Uganda batters then chased down the total in the penultimate over to win the game by six wickets.

The Uganda Women have been fantastic in the series so far and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion. The Nepalese Women have failed to fire in unison and need to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the series.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Details:

Match: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 4th T20I, Nepal vs Uganda Bilateral Women’s T20I, 2022

Date and Time: May 20th 2022, Friday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers will get movement with the new ball and the batters will have to adapt to the conditions before playing their strokes.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 18 and 27 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Probable XIs

Nepal Women

Jyoti Pandey at the top of the order was the lone fighter as her 47 helped them post 99 on the board in the third T20I. Kabita Kunwar picked up two wickets but they couldn't perform as a unit.

Probable XI

Jyoti Pandey (wk), Bindu Rawal, Sita Magar, Indu Barma, Sarita Magar, Roma Thapa, Rubina Chhetry (c), Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Kunwar, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai

Uganda Women

Phiona Kulume, Consylate Aweko Nimungu and Sarah Akiteng picked up two wickets apiece in the third game of the series. Kevin Awino remained unbeaten on 42 to help her side get across the line with 10 balls to spare.

Probable XI

Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyagendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Sarah Walaza, Phiona Kulume, Sarah Akiteng

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

The Uganda Women have been flawless so far, having already sealed the series with two games to go. The Nepalese Women, in contrast, are yet to win a game in the series.

Uganda have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum. They are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Uganda Women to win this encounter.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee