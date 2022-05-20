Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth and final game of the T20I series between Nepal Women and Uganda Women will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday, May 21.

Uganda Women currently lead the Nepal Women by a 4-1 margin. The Nepalese Women finally managed to register their first win of the series in the fourth T20I.

Nepalese skipper Rubina Chhetry won the toss and opted to bat first in a rain-curtailed match of 18-overs per-side. The Uganda bowlers bowled brilliantly as only three Nepalese batters managed to get into double digits before the team got knocked over on 97.

What followed was an outstanding performance from their bowlers as they defended the total successfully. They restricted the Uganda Women to 82 in 18 overs to win the game by 15 runs.

The final game of the series will be a dead rubber but the Nepalese Women will be looking to finish the series on a high.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Details:

Match: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 5th T20I, Nepal vs Uganda Bilateral Women’s T20I, 2022

Date and Time: May 21 2022, Saturday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers will get movement with the new ball. The batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Saturday.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Probable XIs

Nepal Women

Jyoti Pandey top-scored with 17 but the other batters failed to contribute as they were bundled out on 97 in their last match. Among the bowlers, Hiranmayee Roy finished with two scalps as they restricted the Uganda Women to 82.

Probable XI

Jyoti Pandey (wk), Bindu Rawal, Sita Magar, Indu Barma, Sarita Magar, Roma Thapa, Rubina Chhetry (c), Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Kunwar, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai

Uganda Women

Skipper Consylate Aweko Nimungu picked up three wickets to help her side knock over the Nepalese Women on 97 in their most recent fixture. Janet Mbabazi scored 21 but the other batters failed to step up as they fell short by 15 runs in the chase.

Probable XI

Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyagendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Sarah Walaza, Phiona Kulume, Sarah Akiteng

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

The Nepalese Women were brilliant in the fourth game of the series and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. The Uganda Women, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways.

Uganda look like a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Uganda Women to win this encounter.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

