Nepal Women vs Uganda Women T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket Nepal is all set to host Nepal Women vs Uganda Women in a five-match T20I series starting on May 16, Monday. Both sides will play in five T20Is until May 21, Saturday.

Nepal Women are coming into this international series after playing the 13th South Asian Games in 2019. Uganda Women, on the other hand, have got some good playtime after participating in the recently concluded Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series in Namibia.

Both teams will aim to start the series on a high. Uganda Women will start as strong favorites after getting some good game time of late.

Tribhuvan University (TU) cricket ground in Kirtipur, Nepal will host all matches of the series.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 16, Monday

1st T20I: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 12:45 PM

May 17, Tuesday

2nd T20I: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 12:45 PM

May 19, Thursday

3rd T20I: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 12:45 PM

May 20, Friday

4th T20I: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 12:45 PM

May 21, Saturday

5th T20I: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 12:45 PM

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women T20I Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

FanCode App and Website will live stream all the matches in the series for fans in India.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women T20I Series 2022: Squads

Nepal Women

Rubina Chhetri (c), Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Kajol Shrestha, Karnuna Bhandari, Sarnita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Saraswati Chaudhary, Mamta Chaudhary, Asmina Karmacharya, Suman Khatiwada, Sangita Rai, Kabita Joshi, Roma Thapa, Jyoti Pandey, Sabnam Rai, Bindu Rawal, Ishwori Bist, Dolly Bhatta, Hiranmayee Roy, Ritu Kanoujuya

Uganda Women

Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Mirembe Babirye, Janet Mbabazi (vc), Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Rita Musamali, Frankline Najjumba, Sarah Walaza, Phiona Egaru Kulume, Susan Hellen Kakai, Shakirah Sadick, Everlyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng, Rita Elizabeth Nyangendo

