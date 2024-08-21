Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will see the Netherlands hosting Canada and the United States in a T20I series. The series is scheduled to start on Friday, August 23.

Each team will face the other two teams twice in the series. A total of six matches are scheduled to be played. Four out of these six matches will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht, while the remaining two will be hosted at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.

The Netherlands have faced Canada on three occasions in T20Is and have won two out of these three matches. It will be the first T20I match between the two teams since 2012. The Netherlands have faced the United States in only a single T20I match so far which took place during the T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2022.

Canada and the United States have played a total of eight T20I matches so far. The United States have won the last six T20I matches against Canada. Canada last defeated the United States in 2019.

It will be the first T20I match for all three teams since the T20 World Cup this year which was co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. The United States had defeated Canada in their group-stage match in the World Cup by seven wickets.

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, August 23

Match 1 - Netherlands vs Canada, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 24

Match 2 - United States vs Canada, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 25

Match 3 - Netherlands vs United States, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 7:30 PM

Monday, August 26

Match 4 - Netherlands vs United States, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM

Tuesday, August 27

Match 5 - United States vs Canada, Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, August 28

Match 6 - Netherlands vs United States, Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg, 5:30 PM

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode

Live Telecast: NA

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full Squads

Netherlands

Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Zach Lion-Cachet, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma

Canada

Nicholas Kirton (c), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Jeremy Gordon, Dillon Heyliger, Aaron Johnson, Rishiv Joshi, Shreyas Movva (wk), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Harsh Thaker, Aaditya Varadarajan

United States

Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Utkarsh Srivastava, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (c & wk), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad

