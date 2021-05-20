Netherlands v Scotland, 2nd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Having taken a significant 1-0 lead in the two-match series, the Netherlands will be keen to wrap up the series when they face Scotland in the second ODI in Rotterdam. With heavy rain forecast for Friday, the second match of the series will now be played on Thursday instead.

In the opening game, which was reduced to 33 overs per side, the Netherlands came up with a very good all-round effort to get the better of Scotland by 15 runs. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Netherlands posted a competitive 163 for 8 in their 33 overs.

Opener Max O'Dowd starred for the batting side with 83 from 102 balls before being run out. There were no other major contributions in the batting apart from Logan van Beek’s 21-ball 24. Gavin Main and Mark Watt impressed among the Scotland bowlers, claiming two scalps each.

Chasing 165, Scotland got off to a terrible start as they lost their first three wickets with only 31 on the board. They could never recover from that point despite Richie Berrington’s defiant 41. Vivian Kingma (3 for 21) and Paul van Meekeren (2 for 28) stood out for the Netherlands with the ball.

Following the 15-run defeat, Scotland have only a few hours to pick themselves up ahead of the second ODI.

Netherlands v Scotland 2nd ODI: Match details

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM (Local), 2:30 PM (IST), and 09:00 AM (GMT).

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Weather Report

According to weather.com, the temperature will be in the region of 16 to 17 degrees Celsius. The forecast is cloudy, with a humidity of 60 percent and wind speed of around 23 km/h. With rains likely on Friday, the second ODI has been brought ahead by a day.

Pitch Report

Considering the conditions, batting has always been difficult at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam, with teams struggling to put up big scores. In the rain-curtailed first ODI, Netherlands managed a competitive 163 batting first, which was enough to take them to victory. Teams might opt to bat first after winning the toss and put the opposition under pressure in the chase.

Predicted XIs

Netherlands: Ben Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (wk), Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Pieter Seelaar (c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Match prediction

Scotland have traditionally dominated the Netherlands in ODIs. But the Dutch came up with a clinical effort to overcome their opponents in the first match. They will have the momentum going into the second game.

Playing at home also gives them the advantage of being familiar with the conditions. The Netherlands will go into Thursday’s game with the upper hand.

🎉 Netherlands won the first match of the series by 14 runs!



Netherlands 163/8 (33)

Scotland 149/8 (33)



On to the next one @CricketScotland, thanks for the close match!#NEDSCO #SupportOrange #CricketNL pic.twitter.com/n1HinBXF0r — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 19, 2021

TV and live streaming details

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

The US: Willow TV

The UK: Sky Sports Cricket