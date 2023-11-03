Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

With the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at its business end, another crucial game beckons as the Netherlands are set to lock horns against Afghanistan in Match 34 of the tournament. The upcoming clash will take place at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, November 3.

Who would've thought that after playing six matches each, both teams would still be in the hunt for the knockout stages?

With three wins and as many losses, Afghanistan is currently sixth on the points table. The Netherlands, meanwhile, have won two games and are placed eighth in the standings with four points.

While it will be a must-win game for the Dutch, the Afghans will also be desperate for those two crucial points to eye an unlikely race for the semi-finals.

Before the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match Details: Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Match 34, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: November 03, 2023, Friday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The upcoming game will be the fifth and the last 2023 ODI World Cup match in Lucknow. Hence, there is bound to be some slowness in the pitch. While it won't be a rank-turner like we saw in the IPL 2023 games, there would be enough help for the slower bowlers.

The best phase to bat will certainly be within the powerplay as once the game progresses, bowlers will find some grip off the deck.

The average total in the first innings across eight ODIs has been 217.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Expect scorching heat in the evening at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. The team bowling first could struggle in the field as the temperature during the day is expected to be around 32 degrees.

It is unlikely to rain with no cloud cover to provide respite. The humidity is expected to be around 36 percent. The temperature will drop down to 25 degrees when the sun sets.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Netherlands Probable XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

Afghanistan Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

While they may not be heavyweights, both the Netherlands and Afghanistan have punched above their weights in the tournament. Both sides have beaten teams that were stronger on paper.

Expect the upcoming clash to be tightly contested as neither the Netherlands or Afghanistan tend to surrender till the match is over.

Having said that, Afghanistan will genuinely feel that they might have a better chance to win given the nature of the Lucknow pitch. The Ekana Stadium generally tends to assist spinners and the Afghan team have one of the best spin attack in the tournament.

With the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side would be eyeing to cause trouble for the Dutch batters. Not to forget, they can slot in left-arm chinaman Noor Ahmad in the mix as well.

Apart from this, Afghanistan's batting group has also shown utmost maturity throughout the campaign.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win against the Netherlands in today's World Cup match

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).