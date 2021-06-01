Netherlands vs Ireland ODI 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The Netherlands are set to host Ireland in a three-match ODI series. The first of the three matches will be played on June 2 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

The Netherlands last played an ODI series against Scotland a couple of weeks ago, which was a two-match affair. The Netherlands won the first game by 15 runs in what was a rain-curtailed match, while Scotland won the second encounter by six wickets to level the series.

Ireland, on the other hand, last played an ODI series against Afghanistan in January this year. The latter won all three matches of the series.

Last month, Ireland A squared off against the Netherlands A in a three-match List-A series. The former won two matches while the latter registered one victory themselves.

Several players who were part of the List-A side have made it to the senior team. Both teams will look to win all three games of the series and move up the ICC World Cup Super League points table.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this series will be played in a bio-secure bubble, and no spectators will be allowed in the stadium.

Head-to-Head Record: Netherlands vs Ireland

The Netherlands and Ireland have faced each other in 10 ODI games, with Ireland winning seven games and the Netherlands emerging victorious on one occasion. The remaining two games didn't produce any results.

Ireland will start the series as favorites as they have defeated the Netherlands every time the two sides have met outside Ireland.

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series here.

Netherlands vs Ireland ODI 2021: Match Schedule & Timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: 2 June 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM.

2nd ODI: 4 June 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM.

3rd ODI: 7 June 2021 (Monday)

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM.

Netherlands vs Ireland ODI 2021: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series for fans in India. Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series:

India: Fancode

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

USA: Willow TV

South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Netherlands vs Ireland ODI 2021: Squads

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edward, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.