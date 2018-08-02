Netherlands vs Nepal, Second ODI: Preview and Playing XI

Nepal will now look to bounce back to square the series 1-1

Netherlands recorded a comprehensive 55-run win against ODI debutants Nepal at VRA Ground to go 1-0 up in the two-game series. Nepal will now look to bounce back to square the series 1-1 when they take on the hosts in the second and final ODI to be played at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen on Friday, August 3.

Nepal

There was no fairytale beginning for Nepal against the Netherlands in their maiden ODI, but there are signs that the first win in this format shouldn’t be far off. The visitors will try their best to win the second ODI and bid farewell to Shakti Gauchan.

With the bat, Gyanendra Malla and Anil San starred on Wednesday. Both anchored the innings in the first ODI with a solid 58 run partnership for the first wicket. Where Malla scored 51 runs off 61 balls to become first ODI half-centurian for his country, while his opening partner Anil scored 21 runs off 32 balls.

Similarly, Dipendra Airee looked solid in his knock of 33 runs from 48 balls but didn't get the required support from the other end as none of the other batsmen reached double figures or even found the boundary. This might be a matter of concern for the visitors.

With the ball, Skipper Paras Khadka and Sompal Kami troubled the Netherlands batsmen in the previous fixture and they are likely to trouble them again, especially with the new ball. Khadka took a four-wicket haul and ended with figures of 4/26 in his 10 overs.

While Kami was the pick of the bowlers with outstanding figures of 3 for 34. Except these two the visitors will also bank on their frontline bowlers Sandeep Lamichhane and Shakti Gauchan to slow down the run rate.

Expected Playing XI: Paras Khadka (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Airee, Shakti Gauchan, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gyanendra Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi or Basant Regmi, Anil Sah, Sompal Kami and Sharad Vesawkar.

Batting is the department the hosts need to address before going into the second ODI

Netherlands:

The Dutch were brilliant with the ball on the previous occasion, dismissing the Himalayan Nation for a paltry 134 in their chase of 190. But batting is the department the hosts need to address before going into the second ODI.

With the bat, Stephan Myburgh looked good in his knock of 29 runs off 32 balls but failed to convert his start into a big one.

Michael Rippon hit 51 in the previous fixture but lost his concentration soon after reaching fifty. While Bas de Leede scored slow but steady 30 off 60 balls to get them to 189. Except these three other batsmen failed against the Asian lineup.

With the ball, Rippon starred picking up 3/23, and was assisted by Pieter Seelar, the captain, who picked up 3/20. While Fred Klaasen returned 3/30 as well. All three will be key for the hosts in next fixture as well.

Expected Playing XI: Pieter Seelaar (c), Wesley Barresi, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Fred Klaasen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Michael Rippon, Shane Snater or Daniel ter Braak and Paul van Meekeren.

