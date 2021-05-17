Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The Netherlands are set to host Scotland in a two-match ODI series starting at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam on May 19.

The Netherlands last played an ODI against Zimbabwe back in June 2019. They defeated Zimbabwe in both games by seven and three wickets respectively.

The Dutch side also faced Nepal and Malaysia in a T20I Tri-Series in April. Facing Nepal in the final of the series, the Netherlands conceded 238 runs, bowling first. In response, the Netherlands were bowled out for partly 96. Karan KC led the bowling attack with three wickets to his name while Kamal Singh and Sandeep Lamichhane scalped two wickets each.

Scotland haven't played any international series since December 2019. They have lacked quality training over the last year or so due to the pandemic. This will be their first international series after 17 months.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this series will be played in a bio-secure bubble, and no spectators will be allowed in the stadium.

Head-to-Head Record: Netherlands vs Scotland

The Netherlands and Scotland have faced each other in 13 T20I games, with Scotland winning seven games and the Netherlands emerging victorious in six matches.

The two sides have met each other in nine ODI fixtures so far. Scotland have the edge against their opponents with six wins while the Netherlands have won two matches. One game was abandoned due to rain.

Scotland will start the series as favorites, even though they haven't played international cricket for 17 months now.

Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021: Match Schedule & Timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: 19 May 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam at 2:30 PM.

2nd ODI: 19 May 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam at 2:20 PM.

Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream both the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series for fans in India. The matches will be live on T Sports in Bangladesh.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series:

India: Fancode

Nepal: Himalaya TV

USA: Willow TV

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network), CBN

South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Channel 7

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Bangladesh: T Sports

The Middle East and North Africa: BeIN Sports

New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ

Sri Lanka: Channel Eye (SLRC)

Caribbean: Flow Sports

Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021: Squads

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey

Scotland

Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt