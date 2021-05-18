Netherlands vs Scotland Prediction: Who will win the 1st NED v SCO ODI?

Who will win the Netherlands vs Scotland series opener?

The Netherlands and Scotland will step up their T20 preparations with some 50-over cricket when they take on each other in a two-match series. The first Netherlands vs Scotland ODI is set to take place in Rotterdam on May 19.

The Netherlands last played an ODI series in June 2019 against Zimbabwe, which they won 2-0. They come into the series having performed well during the tri-series featuring Nepal and Malaysia earlier this year, falling short at the final hurdle in the competition.

Scotland too have not played ODIs since December 2019, when they were part of a tri-series tour featuring the UAE and USA. After seeing a slew of tours get cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams will relish a chance to get out on the field and compete with each other.

Scotland have the upper hand over the Netherlands when it comes to their ODI record. The two sides have clashed nine times in the past, with Scotland leading 6-2. The Netherlands and Scotland last met in 2011 in the ICC World Cricket League Championship, with Scotland triumphing by 5 wickets (D/L) method in that game.

Netherlands vs Scotland Match Prediction

One day until 🏏@G_HMedia has been speaking to @Wally_smilo18 about his epic bike ride to raise funds for @braintumourrsch, getting a hole in one and being back on the cricket pitch. Read the full story here: https://t.co/zExqZ3gsOt #FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/B2rwGe6316 — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) May 18, 2021

Both teams will be fresh and raring to go, and there are some fascinating players in both camps. Scotland will be led by Kyle Coetzer, and George Munsey is another power-hitter to watch out for. Although their inexperienced bowling attack will be a worry, much will depend on the likes of Mark Watt and Alasdair Evans.

The Netherlands will be led by Paul van Meekeren, who has a mix of experience and youth at his disposal. A lot is riding on Pieter Seelaar and Ben Cooper, and the duo will have to make the most of their experience for the Netherlands to do well against Scotland.

Batting has proven to be a struggle in Rotterdam over the years, with only one 300+ score in 10 ODIs. Scotland begin the match as favourites, and their well-rounded side should have enough in them to start the series with a win.

Prediction: Scotland to win

📸 Don't mind us, just dropping some of today's best shots here!



Today's loss was a tough one, but coach Ryan Campbell has no problem seeing the positives.

On to next week it is!#SupportOrange #CricketNL



📸 @cricketireland / @OisinKeniry pic.twitter.com/Ea57yJlo0J — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 13, 2021