Netherlands vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details  

The Netherlands host West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series at the VCA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands lost their previous series against New Zealand and, as such, do not have much momentum coming into this series. However, playing at home will be a massive advantage for them as they will look to make the most of the conditions.

Led by Pieter Seelaar, Bas de Leede, Max O'Dowd, Fred Klassen, and Vivian Kingma are some of the experienced players in the side. They will have to step up if the Netherlands are to take an early lead in the series.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be led by Nicholas Pooran for the first time in ODIs. They also faced defeat in their last ODI series against India. The likes of Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, and Rovman Powell are some key names with the bat.

The likes of Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hossain, and Hayden Walsh will have an important role to play with the ball.

Netherlands vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs West Indies, 1st ODI, West Indies Tour of Netherlands 2022.

Date and Time: May 31, 2022, Tuesday, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

Netherlands vs West Indies Pitch Report

The venue will provide enough assistance for both batters and bowlers. We can expect an even battle between bat and ball. Bowlers will have to hit hard lengths while spinners will have an important role in the middle. Any score in the range of 260-270 should be a good total on this track.

Netherlands vs West Indies Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear. However, there are 50% chances of rain throughout the game. The temperature is expected to hover between 8 and18 degrees Celsius.

Netherlands vs West Indies Probable XIs

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (c), Bas de Leede, Max O Dowd, Fred Klassen, Scott Edwards (wk), Tony Staal, Shariz Ahmed, Logan Van Beek, Vivian Knigma, Phillippe Boissevain, Teja Nidamanuru.

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hossain, Hayden Walsh.

Netherlands vs West Indies Match Prediction

West Indies have players with good experience, having played across the best leagues around the world. They have stability at the top and firepower with the bat. The Netherlands have some new players and it will be interesting to see how they perform. The hosts will face a tough challenge and need to be at their best. West Indies are expected to win their first ODI.

Prediction: West Indies to win this clash.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

