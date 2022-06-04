Netherlands vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies enter the 3rd ODI against the Netherlands on Friday having already claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The visitors have successfully chased down targets in both games so far.

In the 2nd ODI, the hosts managed only 214 runs before getting bowled out. Vikramjit Singh (58-ball 46) and Scott Edwards (89-ball 68) were the top scorers for the Dutch side. Meanwhile, spinner Akeal Hosein led the West Indies attack, claiming figures of 4/39 in his quota of 10 overs.

Chasing a tricky target, Nicholas Pooran and Co. lost their openers cheaply and were reeling at 99/5 before the rescue act from Brandon King and Keacy Carty began. King scored an unbeaten 91 and Carty remained unbeaten on 43 to take the team over the line. Bas de Leede was the top wicket-taker for the hosts, claiming figures of 2/46.

With the done and dusted, the hosts will look to salvage all they can from this series and prevent a whitewash. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to give the younger players a chance.

Netherlands vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: 4th June 2022 at 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

Netherlands vs West Indies Pitch Report

The two ODIs in this series have been overwhelmingly dominated by the chasing side. Overcast conditions will mean that the team that wins the toss will look to chase on this track. The seamers will be in play throughout the game, while the spinners might extract some assistance from this wicket.

Netherlands vs West Indies Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 11 and 22 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected to cause a curtailed game.

Netherlands vs West Indies Probable XIs

Netherlands

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar ©, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran ©, Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh

Netherlands vs West Indies Match Prediction

West Indies have won both ODIs so far and will enter this contest as overwhelming favorites. The hosts, however, will not go down without a fight, and if the visitors take a complacent approach to the game, they will surely pay a heavy price for it.

Netherlands vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan code

