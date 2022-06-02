Netherlands vs West Indies, ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The Netherlands and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match ODI series starting on May 31, Tuesday. All three matches will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

Pieter Seelaar will lead the Dutch side, while Nicholas Pooran, who had an improper IPL, is back to lead the Caribbean side after the retirement of Kieron Pollard from international cricket.

The Caribbean will enter the series as strong favourites after displaying dominance over their counterparts in this particular format earlier.

Head-to-head record: Netherlands vs West Indies in ODIs

On two occasions, the two sides have met against each other in this white-ball format. West Indies came out on top in both instances and are clear favourites to continue their winning run over the opposition.

Netherlands vs West Indies, ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

May 31, Tuesday: 1st ODI

May 31, Tuesday: 1st ODI

Netherlands vs West Indies, VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM

June 2, Thursday: 2nd ODI

June 2, Thursday: 2nd ODI

Netherlands vs West Indies, VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM

June 4, Saturday: 3rd ODI

June 4, Saturday: 3rd ODI

Netherlands vs West Indies, VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM

Netherlands vs West Indies, ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the FanCode app and website in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Netherlands vs West Indies, ODI Series:

India: FanCode

Caribbean: FLOW Sports

Netherlands: NENT

USA: Willow TV

UK: TalkSport UK

UAE: Etisalat

Netherlands vs West Indies, ODI series 2022 Squads

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Tonny Staal

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

