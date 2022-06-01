NED vs WI prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd ODI match? 

The second one-day international between the Netherlands and West Indies will be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The game will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

In the first ODI, hosts Netherlands suffered a seven-wicket loss. Batting first, they got to 240/7 in 45 overs. On a positive note, Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd got starts at the top. However, the side will expect to convert them into big scores in this match.

Teja Nidamanuru scored an unbeaten 58 in the middle under pressure. The likes of Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, and skipper Pieter Seelaar need to take responsibility with the bat.

Their bowlers couldn't defend the score or trouble the opposition batters a lot either. Logan van Beek was the only successful bowler to pick up a couple of wickets. With Ryan Klein and Vivian Kingma, they do possess an attacking pace trio. The Netherlands need to step up as a unit in this contest.

West Indies will be confident after winning their first game. Their aim will now be to seal the series.

Shai Hope scored a brilliant unbeaten hundred at the top. He has been one of the most consistent batters in white-ball cricket in the recent past for them. His opening partner, Shamarh Brooks, also scored a fifty. Brandon King remained unbeaten on 58 as they completed the chase with seven wickets in hand.

Moreover, all of their bowlers were amongst the wickets. Kyle Mayers and Akeal Hosein stood out with two wickets each. The visitors should look to build on this momentum.

Will Netherlands (NED) beat West Indies (WI)?

The Netherlands continue to disappoint after their defeat in the New Zealand series. They do have a capable batting unit. However, they have to perform under pressure. It was the batting that let them down in the previous series as well.

Their bowling attack also showed a lot of promise. The side need to recapture the form they showed agaonst New Zealand with the ball. The onus will be on the senior players to take responsibility.

Nicholas Pooran has had a successful start as captain of the Windies ODI side. Their openers were brilliant in the last match. However, the middle order will also want to make some key contributions. They bowled well in unison, which is a positive.

The visitors are clearly the better-balanced side. It is fair to say that they put up a team effort to take the lead in the series. Carrying momentum into the second ODI, they will once again start as favorites to beat the hosts and thus clinch the series.

Prediction: West Indies (WI) to win this encounter.

