Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Hong Kong Women are all set to tour the Netherlands for a four-match T20I series, starting from Monday, June 17. The four games will be played across three days. The Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht will be hosting all games of the series.

The Netherlands Women recently hosted Italy Women for a four-match T20I series. They sealed the series by a 2-0 margin after two games were washed out due to rain. They will be high in confidence and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the upcoming series.

The Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, last played in February when they competed in the ACC Premier Cup. They failed to go all the way as they lost to the Thailand Women in the first quarter-final. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance in the T20I series against the Dutch.

Trending

The likes of Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis are the experienced players in the Dutch side and will be looking to step up. The Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, will be led by Natasha Miles and will play a key role along with Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill and Betty Chan.

The opening game of the T20I series between the Netherlands Women and the Hong Kong Women will be played on Monday, June 17. The second T20I will be played on Tuesday before the last two games will be played on Wednesday.

Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women Head-to-Head in T20Is:

The Netherlands Women and the Hong Kong Women are yet to face each other in the shortest format. This will be the first time they will go head-to-head in T20Is.

Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 17, Monday

1st T20I – Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht – 05:30 PM

June 18, Tuesday

2nd T20I – Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht – 05:30 PM

June 19, Wednesday

3rd T20I – Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht – 02:30 PM

4th T20I – Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht – 06:30 PM

Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Fans in India can enjoy all the action of the T20I series between the Netherlands Women and the Hong Kong Women on the FanCode app and website. All four games will be live-streamed on FanCode.

Netherlands Women vs Hong Kong Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Netherlands Women

Eva Lynch, Annemijn Thomson, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Robin Schmidt, Robine Rijke, Sterre Kalis, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Frederique Overdijk, Madison Landsman, Babette de Leede, Fenna Vermeire, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Mikkie Zwilling, Sanya Khurana, Phebe Molkenboer, Silver Siegers

Hong Kong Women

Natash Miles (c), Chan Ka Man, Chan Ka Ying, Cheung Hiu Ying, Georgina Bradley, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Maira Saleem, Marina Lamplough, Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Siu Mei Wai, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️