Netherlands Women vs Italy Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads & match timings

The Royal Dutch Cricket Association is all set to host the Netherlands Women and Italy Women for a four-match T20I series, starting on Tuesday, May 28. All four games will be played at Loopuyt Oval, Sportpark Harga, Trimpad 12.

The Netherlands women’s team will be led by Babette de Leede while the Italy women’s side will be captained by Emilia Bartram. Both teams have already announced strong all-round squads for the forthcoming series.

Interestingly, Babette de Leede's cousin Bas de Leede currently represents the Netherlands men's cricket team while her uncle Tim de Leede represented the Netherlands international team during his playing days.

The Netherlands Women's team has played 68 T20Is so far, winning 23 and losing 40, with five encounters ending in a tie or no-result. Sterre Kalis is the leading run-scorer in WT20Is with 1088 runs while Iris Zwilling leads the wickets column with 52 scalps.

On the other hand, the Italy Women's cricket team has played 25 T20Is so far, winning 17 and losing only eight encounters. In the two encounters they played against the Netherlands, they suffered defeats.

Italy Women, led by Emilia, will be aiming to turn the tables and improve their head-to-head record in this four-match T20I series.

Netherlands Women vs Italy Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

May 28, Tuesday

First T20I: Netherlands Women vs Italy Women, 2:30 PM

May 29, Wednesday

Second T20I: Netherlands Women vs Italy Women, 2:30 PM

Third T20I: Netherlands Women vs Italy Women, 6:30 PM

May 30, Thursday

Fourth T20I: Netherlands Women vs Italy Women, 2:30 PM

Netherlands Women vs Italy Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

There is no official announcement about the live streaming and telecast of the four-match T20I series between Netherlands Women and Italy Women.

Netherlands Women vs Italy Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Netherlands Women

Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Myrthe van den Raad, Robine Rijke, Sanya Khurana, Sterre Kalis, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Madison Landsman, Phebe Molkenboer, Robin Schmidt, Babette de Leede (c and wk), Fenna Vermeire (wk), Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Hannah Landheer, Merel Dekeling, Mikkie Zwilling, Silver Siegers

Italy Women

Himanshi Daluwatta, Sadalee Malwatta, Chathurika Mahamalage, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Emilia Bartram (c), Kumudu Peddrick, Regina Suddahazai, Ishara Jayamannage (wk), Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Anusha Landage, Ilenia Sims, Nimesha Ekanayake, Pasindi Kanankege, Teshani Kankanamage

