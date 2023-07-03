Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The first match of the three-match ODI series between Thailand and the Netherlands will take place on Monday, July 3, starting at 2.30 pm IST. The VRA Ground Amstelveen will host the ODI series.

The Netherlands will play their first ODI of 2023 as they are all set to host Thailand for three-match series. Both teams met in 2022, which Thailand won 4-0. They will be keen to make an impact once again.

The home side recently conducted the first-ever Dutch Women's Super League, where three teams participated. Southern Suns, led by the national team's vice-captain Babette de Leede, won the tournament. She will hold the key in this series as well.

The Netherlands also featured in the first-ever ECI Women's T10 tournament for women in February. The ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 saw four teams - Italy, Gibraltar, Netherlands and Spain. The Netherlands defeated Italy in the final to lift the trophy.

Thailand have played a few international matches in 2023 and are in red-hot form. The team won the gold medal in the SEA Games Women's Twenty20 Cricket Competition by defeating Indonesia in the final.

Thailand also hosted Zimbabwe recently. The home side won all three ODIs comfortably. They are the favourites to win this trophy as well.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 1st ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 3, 2023, on Monday, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is a good batting track. The venue has hosted 26 men's ODI so far. The team batting first has won 14 matches at this venue. The average first innings total at this venue is 245. Notably, England's highest score of 498/4 came at this venue.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Weather Report

According to the forecast, the weather will be partly cloudy on Monday. The temperature in the Netherlands would be around 19 degrees Celcius and the humidity would be around 54 per cent.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Probable Xl

Netherlands Women Probable XI

Heather Seigers, Babette de Leede, Merel Dekeling, Sterre Kalis, Eva Lynch, F Overdijk, Robine Rijke, Hannah Landheer, P Molkenboer, Iris Zwilling, and Robyn Van Oosterom.

Thailand Women Probable XI

Naruemol Chaiwai (captain), Nattaya Boochatham, Sorannarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Khoncharoenkai, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suwanan Khiaoto, Thipatcha Patthawong, Phannita Maya, Bhanthida Leephattana, Sunida Chaturongrattana, and Nanthita Boonsukham.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Prediction

Thailand Women dominated the home side in their previous series. They are likely to come out on top against the Netherlands once again. Thailand will depend on experienced players like Naruemol Chaiwai, Sorannarin Tippoch, and Nattaya Boochatham to get them over the line.

The Netherlands might not have played an ODI this year, but the players showcased their talent in the recently concluded Women's T20 League. The national team wicket-keeper Babette de Leede will be key in their line-up.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win the match.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: KNCB Cricket Youtube

