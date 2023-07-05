Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the three-match ODI series between the Netherlands Women and Thailand Women will take place on July 5, starting at 2.30 pm IST. The game will take place at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The Netherlands have the upper hand here as they lead by 1-0 and are just one win away from wrapping up the series in emphatic style.

The home side displayed a clinical performance in the last ODI match. Although they ended up with a below-par score, Robine Rijke rose up to the occasion and scored a brilliant 83 (78) to drag the Netherlands Women to 204. With only a small total to defend, the Dutch bowlers put up a remarkable show with the ball.

Iris Zwilling, Robine Rijke, and Frederique Overdijk shared eight wickets between them to derail Thailand for a paltry score of 147.

There is nothing much to be said about Thailand Women. They came into this series as favorites with four ODI wins against the Netherlands in their earlier encounters. But they floundered badly in the preceding ODI match and showed a lack of intent with the bat that cost them the match.

They will be looking to back themselves up in the forthcoming fixture and will need to play out of their skins to level the series.

As we enter this do-or-die contest, here is all you need to know about the second match of the Netherlands Women and Thailand Women ODI series.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 2nd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 5, Wednesday, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

Only 26 men’s ODI matches have been played at this venue to date. Out of which teams batting first have won on 14 occasions as opposed to teams batting last (11).

Furthermore, the conclusion of the first ODI match on Monday served as a strong indication that anything beyond 200 runs will be a tricky score to chase on this track.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Weather Report

Some very unfortunate weather forecast awaits us as heavy showers are predicted on match day. Scattered thundershowers and gloomy overcast conditions will dominate the day. These are some very ominous signs if you are a cricket fan as we may see the game being interrupted during various stages of the game.

The chance of rain has surged all the way to 100 percent whereas temperatures throughout the day will vary between 19 C and 13 C.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Probable Xl

Netherlands Women

Probable Xl

Babette de Leede (c), Sterre Kalis, Robine- Rijke, Jolien van Vliet, Robyn van Oosterom, Merel Dekeling, Frederique- Overdijk, Eva- Lynch, Caroline de Lange, Iris- Zwilling, and Mikkie Zwilling.

Thailand Women

Probable Xl

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Suwanan Khiaoto, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nanthita Boonsukhan, and Thipatcha Putthawong.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Prediction

Thailand Women’s impressive win record against the Netherlands Women could be in jeopardy. Although Thailand Women have won a greater number of matches than the Netherlands Women in ODI cricket, the Dutch have the winning momentum behind them.

Besides, they also have the home advantage on their side and are all geared up to take down Thailand Women in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Netherlands Women to win the match.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: KNCB Cricket Youtube

