Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Much to our despair, the second ODI match of the three-match ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled. It was indeed a very frustrating experience for cricket fans who turned up in numbers to witness the virtual decider match. But not to worry as Netherlands Women and Thailand Women prepare to take on each other in the third ODI match on Friday, June 7, at VRA Cricket Ground. The game will kick off at 2:30 PM IST.

Furthermore, the weather forecast during match day appears to be very promising and we should get a full day’s worth of cricket, which fans richly deserve.

The home side completed a dominant performance in the first ODI match of the series. Although they ended up with a below-par score of 204, Robine Rijke starred with the bat by scoring a brilliant 83 (78). Zwilling, Rijke, and Overdijk were the pick of the bowlers for the Dutch as they ran through the defences of Thailand batters to derail them for 147.

Thailand Women had a very forgettable outing in the first ODI match. They came into this series as favorites with four ODI wins against the Dutch in their earlier encounters. But their lack of intent with the bat really proved to be the major reason for their downfall. They failed to register any partnerships and surrendered rather prematurely to Netherlands Women.

As we enter this do-or-die contest, here is all you need to know about the final match of the Netherlands Women and Thailand Women ODI series.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 3rd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 7, Friday, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

If we were to go by the past data, the pitch at VRA ground has largely favored the bowlers. Out of 26 men’s ODI games played so far, teams batting second have emerged victorious in only 11 games.

Besides, teams have frequently registered scores between 200 and 249 and have defended them successfully on several occasions.

Anything between this range will certainly be a match-winning score for any team who opts to bat first.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Weather Report

The weather on match day is expected to be bright and sunny with temperatures soaring to as high as 28 degrees Celsius during the day. As the game progresses, the temperature may dip below the 20 degrees Celsius mark. There will be no imminent threat of rain during that day so we hope we get to see a good game of cricket.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Probable Xl

Netherlands Women

Probable Xl

Babette de Leede (c), Sterre Kalis, Robine- Rijke, Jolien van Vliet, Robyn van Oosterom, Merel Dekeling, Frederique- Overdijk, Eva- Lynch, Caroline de Lange, Iris- Zwilling, and Mikkie Zwilling.

Thailand Women

Probable Xl

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Suwanan Khiaoto, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nanthita Boonsukhan, and Thipatcha Putthawong.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Prediction

Netherlands Women find themselves in a very comfortable position and cannot lose the series from this point onwards. They are already 1-0 up in the series and are riding high on confidence as they approach this fixture.

Besides, they have also got the home condition to their advantage which further raises the likelihood of a Dutch victory.

Prediction: Netherlands Women to win the match.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: KNCB Cricket Youtube

