Never felt Anil Kumble was too strict, says Wriddhiman Saha

The wicket-keeper also compared the coaching methods of Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri.

The wicket-keeper says he did not mind Anil Kumble's regimen

What's the story?

Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha recently said that he never thought of ex Indian head coach Anil Kumble's methods to be too strict or domineering.

When asked about the same, he said, “I did not feel that way. As a coach, he has to be strict in some way or the other. Some have felt he is strict, some have not. I have never felt that way under Anil bhai."

He also said that while there are clear differences between the coaching tactics of Kumble and current Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri, both maintain a positive attitude in the dressing room.

"Anil bhai always wanted us to score 400, 500, 600 and the opponent will be all out by 150-200. That is not always possible. Ravi bhai always tells us to go out there hit the opponent out of the park. This is the only difference I could see. Rest both were positive all the time," he added in his conversation with The Field.

In case you didn't know...

Kumble was appointed as the head coach of the team on 23rd June 2016 and stepped down from the position on 20th June 2017, immediately after his one-year contract expired.

He cited 'untenable' relationship with captain Virat Kohli as the reason behind his resignation. Report suggested that Kohli, along with some other members of the team, found Kumble's regime to be too inflexible and tight.

Shastri was named as Kumble's successor before India's ongoing tour of Sri Lanka.

The details

India's dominant run in Test cricket began during another tour of Sri Lanka, which was held in 2015. India lost the first match of the series at Galle by 63 runs. Saha believes that it was then that the entire team sat together and developed a plan. That plan that has helped the team sustain its momentum and its players recharge their batteries.

He also praised Kohli for his captaincy and said that the 28-year-old is improving with every series. He also revealed that the Indian skipper has started taking special effort to bond with his teammates and believes it to be his biggest plus point.

What's next?

India put up a clinical performance in the Test series to whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0 in their own backyard. The ODI series of the tour will commence on Sunday, August 20.

As far as Saha goes, he will go back to India to get some well-deserved rest. Since MS Dhoni is still a powerful component of India's limited overs cricket, Saha will not be able to make it to the national ODI and T20 squads anytime soon.

However, he has played some memorable knocks in his Test career so far and is now a crucial member of India's playing XI in the longest format of the game. Saha will next play international cricket when Sri Lanka tour India later this year.

Author's take

The fact that Saha has spoken up for Kumble and his methods clearly indicates that while there are misunderstandings and differences of opinion in the team management, all of its members are trying to help it with whatever they deem necessary.

Sustaining the sanctity of the dressing room becomes extremely crucial in such cases, which is why actions like Kumble's resignation and Kohli's refusal to speak up about the same, are both justified in their respective places.