New Zealand-A vs Australia-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand-A and Australia-A will lock horns in the second game of the two-match unofficial Test series on Saturday (April 8) at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.
After putting to bat first, Australia scored 370, courtesy of a terrific century from Matt Renshaw (112). The hosts failed to make an impact in the first innings, as the star duo of Spencer Johnson and Wes Agar picked up four wickets apiece to restrict their opponents to a mere 224.
In the second innings, the visitors added another 218 in 37 overs to hand New Zealand a massive target of 365 to chase on Day 5. Dean Foxcroft (97) and Cam Fletcher (56) led the recovery of New Zealand, as they completed an unbelievable chase with three wickets to spare.
New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Match Details
Match: New Zealand-A vs Australia-A, 2nd unofficial test
Date and Time: April 8, 2022, Saturday; 03:30 am IST
Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Pitch Report
The pitch at Bert Sutcliffe Oval is expected to be well-balanced. There will be some swing on offer for seamers initially, while batters will need to adjust to the pace and bounce. The average first innings score is 340-360.
New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Weather Forecast
There's an eight percent chance of precipitation, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. The temperature will likely be around the 10-degree Celsius mark.
New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Probable XIs
New Zealand-A
Henry Cooper, Sean Solia, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, Tom Bruce (c), Robert O’ Donnell, Cam Fletcher (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy
Australia-A
Matt Renshaw, Teague Wyllie, Tim Ward, Nathan McSweeney (c), Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Wes Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson
New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Match Prediction
The hosts made a remarkable comeback in the second innings to emerge victorious in the first game. The visitors will be eager to turn things around and level the series.
Both teams will look to win the toss and put runs on the board on a pace-friendly wicket in Lincoln.
Prediction: New Zealand-A to win
New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: N/A
