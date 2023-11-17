New Zealand Cricket Women's One-Day Competition 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The New Zealand Cricket Women’s One-Day Competition 2023 will start on Saturday, November 18. A total of 31 matches will be played in this tournament, including the final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

A total of six teams will take part in the competition, which are: Canterbury Magicians, Northern Brave Women, Auckland Hearts, Central Hinds, Wellington Braze, and Otago Sparks.

This will be a historical edition of the tournament as it will see a day-night match for the first time. Defending champions Wellington Blaze will face Northern Districts on Saturday, November 25, at the Bay Oval in this first-ever women’s List A day-night game.

The New Zealand Cricket has decided to introduce this to provide a platform to have better preparation for international cricket. A total of three day-night matches will be played in this edition of the tournament.

Wellington Blaze defeated Canterbury Magicians in the final of the last edition of the tournament. Wellington scored 258 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs on the back of a knock of 106 runs from Maddy Green.

Gabby Sullivan took four wickets for 54 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden over. Canterbury did well with the bat but fell short of the target by four runs. It was Wellington’s first one-day title in the last 14 seasons.

New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, 18 November

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians, Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North - 3am

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks, Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3am

Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts, Cobham Oval, Whangārei - 3am

Sunday, 19 November

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians, Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North - 3am

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks, Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3am

Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts, Cobham Oval, Whangārei - 3am

Sunday, 25 November

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks, MainPower Oval, Rangiora - 3am

Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds, Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland - 3am

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze, Seddon Park, Hamilton - 6:30am

Sunday, 26 November

Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds, Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland - 3am

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks, MainPower Oval, Rangiora - 3am

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze, Seddon Park, Hamilton - 3am

Saturday, 9 December

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds, Queen's Park, Invercargill - 3am

Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts, Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3am

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - 3am

Sunday, 10 December

Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts, Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3am

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds, Queen's Park, Invercargill - 3am

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - 6:30am

Saturday, 3 February

Otago Sparks vs Northern Districts Women, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin - 3am

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds, Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3am

Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland Hearts, Hagley Oval, Christchurch - 6:30am

Sunday, 4 February

Otago Sparks vs Northern Districts Women, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin - 3am

Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland Hearts, Hagley Oval, Christchurch - 3am

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds, Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3am

Saturday, 17 February

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians, Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3am

Central Hinds vs Northern Districts Women, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth - 3am

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin - 3am

Sunday, 18 February

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin - 3am

Central Hinds vs Northern Districts Women, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth - 3am

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians, Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3am

Sunday, 25 February

Final: TBC vs TBC, TBC - 3am

New Zealand Cricket Women's One-Day Competition 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All the matches of the New Zealand Cricket Women’s One Day Competition 2023 will be live-streamed on New Zealand Cricket’s Website and YouTube Channel. However, there will be no live telecast of this competition in India.

New Zealand Cricket Women's One-Day Competition 2023: Full Squads

Canterbury Magicians

Abigale Gerken, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Emma Irwin, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Laura Hughes (c & wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen.

Northern Brave Women

Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carol Agafili, Eve Wolland, Sam Barriball, Eimear Richardson (c), Jess Watkin, Marama Downes, Tash Wakelin, Yasmeen Kareem, Caitlin Gurrey (wk), Holly Topp (Wk), Jesse Prasad, Kayley Knight, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu.

Auckland Hearts

Brooke Halliday, Kate Irwin, Maddy Green, Makayla Templeton, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Bree Illing, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal, Skye Bowden.

Central Hinds

Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Natalie Dodd (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair.

Wellington Braze

Caitlin King, Natasha Codyre, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Xara Jetly, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Gemma Sims (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Kate Chandler, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees.

Otago Sparks

Caitlin Blakely, Gemma Adams, Olivia Gain, Paige Loggenberg, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Suzie Bates, Bella James, Polly Inglis (wk), Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Sophie Oldershaw.