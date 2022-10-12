New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The sixth match of the ongoing tri-series will see Pakistan lock horns with Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 13. Both teams have lost their last games and will hope to return to winning ways in the final group tie.

Bangladesh suffered a heavy defeat in their last outing against New Zealand on Tuesday, October 12. They failed to chase down 208 runs set by New Zealand, falling 48 runs short and succumbing to their third defeat in the series.

Their performances have been unsatisfactory so far in the series and they need to bounce back soon with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to commence in a week's time.

Pakistan, on the other hand, won the first two games of the tri-series but lost their last match against New Zealand. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored heavily at the top, however, the middle order has failed to back them. The Men in Green will expect their middle order to step up against Bangladesh ahead of the showpiece T20 event.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match 6 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 6, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: October 13, Thursday, 07.30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The wicket used in the last game between New Zealand and Bangladesh saw a lot of runs being scored. Despite that, the bowlers will get assistance from the pitch with the new ball early on. The team winning the toss will look to chase on this wicket.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Christchurch on Thursday will hover around 12 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 60 percent, making it ideal for the players. However, there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation and we can expect some rain delays.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, and Ebadot Hossain.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Babar and Co. thumped Bangladesh in their previous meeting in the ongoing tri-series. Pakistan have a better side at their disposal and are expected to emerge as the winner before their final clash against New Zealand on Friday, October 14.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details

Live Streaming: Prime Video

