New Zealand Under-19s vs Zimbabwe Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Published Jan 03, 2020
Jan 03, 2020 IST

Can New Zealand Under-19s get off to a winning start?
Can New Zealand Under-19s get off to a winning start?

The second match of Under 19 Quad series in South Africa 2020 will feature a contest between the New Zealand Under 19s and Zimbabwe Under 19s on Friday. The Kiwis will enter as the favorites to win this contest because their skipper Jesse Tashkoff and wicket-keeper batsman Ben Pomare have the ability to destroy any opposition.

The match between NZ U19s and ZIM U19s will start at 1:30 PM IST at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The Youth ODIs are tough to predict because a lot of players are inexperienced. Looking at the current state of Zimbabwean cricket, the fans would hope that the team put in a stellar show in this series which also features India Under-19s and South Africa Under-19s.

Zimbabwe U-19s will rest their hopes on the shoulders of captain Dion Myers who will have to lead the side from the front. Besides, wicket-keeper batsman Brandon James will have to support the skipper. All-rounder Wesley Madhevere will look to contribute his bit in both the departments whereas Tadiwanashe Nyangani will lead the team's bowling attack.

Talking about the stars present in the New Zealand U-19s team, Fergus Lellman and Rhys Mariu will be the batsmen to watch out for. Both batsmen will have the responsibility of scoring the maximum runs for the Black Caps. Apart from captain Tashkoff, Adithya Ashok will be the center of attention in the all-rounders' department. In the bowling section, captain Tashkoff will expect the duo of Hayden Dickson and David Hancock to trouble the opposition batsmen with their skills.

Though Zimbabwe Under-19s have a bunch of talented players, it is unlikely that they would overcome the challenge from New Zealand Under-19s.

Squads

New Zealand U19 : Fergus Lellman, Rhys Mariu, Ben Pomare(w), Quinn Sunde, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Ollie White, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall

Zimbabwe U19 : Dion Myers(c), Dane Schadendorf, Dylan Grant, Brandon James(w), Privilege Chesa, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Taurayi Tugwete

Follow the live scorecard here

Under 19 Quad Series in South Africa 2020 New Zealand U19 Cricket Zimbabwe U19 Cricket
