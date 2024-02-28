New Zealand vs Australia, 1st Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The two-match Test series between New Zealand and Australia will begin on February 29 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The action will then shift to Christchurch, where the Hagley Oval will host the second and final Test.

Australia were outstanding in the T20I series, whitewashing the Kiwis in the three-match series. They displayed a solid all-round performance to win the series and will be hoping to emulate the same performance in the Test series.

New Zealand’s last assignment in Tests was against South Africa earlier this month. They beat the second-string South African side by a 2-0 margin. Tim Southee will continue to lead the Kiwis in the longest format and will be hoping to start the series on a winning note.

Australia, meanwhile, last faced West Indies in a two-match series at home. After winning the first game, they came close to clean-sweeping the series but lost by eight runs. The Aussies, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, will be looking to get back to winning ways in the longest format.

The Trans-Tasman rivalry in Test cricket begins on Thursday and both Australia and New Zealand will be hoping to get an early lead in the series. It promises to be a cracker of a series and the hosts will be without Neil Wagner, who recently announced his retirement.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 1st Test, Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

Date and Time: February 29 – March 4, 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Australia have faced each other 60 times in Test cricket. Australia have won 34 of those whereas New Zealand have managed to win only eight times, with 18 ending in draws.

Matches played: 60

New Zealand won: 8

Australia won: 34

Drawn: 18

New Zealand vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve is a balanced one. There will be plenty of assistance to the bowlers in the early phase as the new ball tends to move a fair bit. The spinners won’t get much purchase from the surface. There will be runs on offer for batters once they get their eye in.

New Zealand vs Australia Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 12 to 19 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on the final two days of the Test.

New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c) William O’Rourke

Australia

Probable XI

Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia clean-swept the three-match T20I series and the action now shifts to the longest format. New Zealand recently whitewashed the Proteas in the Test series at home and will be looking to gain some confidence from it while facing the Aussies.

Australia look a well-settled unit; expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

