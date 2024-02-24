New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Sunday, February 25. Eden Park in Auckland will be hosting this clash. Australia have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

In the second T20I, Australia were asked to bat first. Travis Head scored a quickfire 22-ball 45 at the top of the order but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Cummins scored 28 lower down the order as they got knocked over on 174 in 19.5 overs.

It was a brilliant performance from the New Zealand’s bowlers. Lockie Ferguson bowled beautifully and registered figures of 4/12 in his 3.5 overs. Adam Milne, Ben Sears and Mitchell Santner also picked up two wickets each.

In reply, New Zealand’s batters faltered. Glenn Phillips scored a fighting 42 while batting at four but a lack of support from the other end meant that they got bundled out on 102 in 17 overs to lose the game by 72 runs.

For Australia, Adam Zampa took four wickets and Nathan Ellis also chipped in with two as they defended the total successfully and took an unassailable lead in the series.

Australia wrapped up the series on Friday and will be looking to clean-sweep the series on Sunday. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be hoping to avoid a whitewash. Having said that, it will give another chance for both sides to test their players before the T20 World Cup 2024.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

Date and Time: February 25, 2023, Sunday, 5.30am IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between New Zealand and Australia in T20I cricket. New Zealand have won six of those whereas Australia have come out on top on 12 occasions.

Matches played: 18

New Zealand won: 6

Australia won: 12

New Zealand vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park looks to be bowling-friendly. There will be enough for the bowlers to keep them interested and they can get a good amount of lateral movement off the surface. The batters will have to adapt to the conditions before they can start playing their strokes freely.

New Zealand vs Australia Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Auckland on Sunday, with the temperature expected to be in the low-20s. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ben Sears.

Australia

Probable XI

Travis Head, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia wrapped up the three-match series by winning the second T20I comprehensively. They will be looking to whitewash the Kiwis, who instead will be hoping to avoid it. New Zealand will have to fire in unison to challenge the upbeat Aussies on Sunday.

Australia have a good balance to their side and expect them to win the final game of the series.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

