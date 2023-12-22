New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in the third ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, December 23 at McLean Park in Napier.

New Zealand have already claimed the series 2-0 after winning the second ODI by seven wickets at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Wednesday. Soumya Sarkar scored 169 runs off 151 balls for the visitors, but his efforts went in vain.

On the back of Soumya’s knock, Bangladesh scored 291 in 49.5 overs. The southpaw was also involved in a partnership of 91 runs for the fifth wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 45 off 57.

Jacob Duffy and William O’Rourke picked up three wickets apiece. Adam Milne, Josh Clarkson, and Adithya Ashok picked up one wicket apiece.

The Black Caps then chased down the target with 22 balls to spare. Will Young carried on from where he left off in Dunedin and scored 89 runs off 94 balls. Henry Nicholls bagged a duck in the series opener but racked up 95 runs off 99 balls with eight fours and a six.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: December 23, 2023, 03:30 am IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other 44 times in ODIs. The Kiwis have dominated with 33 wins to their name.

Matches Played: 44

New Zealand: 33

Bangladesh: 10

No result: 1

Tied: 0

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The average score in Napier is 250, which means that a fairly high-scoring match is on the cards. Chasing teams have won 24 out of 44 matches and hence, batting second should be the way forward.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Report

Playing conditions will be cloudy, but there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the mid and high 70s.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

New Zealand will go into the match as favorites without a doubt. They have won all their 18 ODIs against Bangladesh at home and the result should change even in the final match of the series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

