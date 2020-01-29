×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson likely to make ODI debut against India

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jan 2020, 13:50 IST

Kyle Jamieson has earned his maiden ODI call-up for New Zealand after impressing with the A team
Kyle Jamieson has earned his maiden ODI call-up for New Zealand after impressing with the A team

25-year-old fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is likely to make his New Zealand debut against India in the ODI series that is set to begin from February 5th. Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry are still recovering from the injuries that they sustained in the Test Series versus Australia and thus, Jamieson could be in line for his ODI debut.

Jamieson was impressive for New Zealand A in the unofficial ODIs against India A as he picked up six wickets, and selector Gavin Larsen believes that he would be an ideal cover for the injured fast bowlers.

Larsen was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz,

“Kyle would have been selected for these four-day matches, but with the current injury concerns amongst our fast bowlers, we feel it’s better he stays focused on white-ball cricket.”

Jamieson has been left out of New Zealand A's squad for the unofficial Test against India A in order to keep him ready for the ODI series if required.

Larsen is confident that Jamieson is ready for the international stage as he spent time with the New Zealand team for the Test series against Australia as a cover.

Larsen stated,

“He’s just finished three very competitive one-day games against India A, including an impressive 4-49 in the final game, and will play in the Ford Trophy this week to be primed for the ODI series if required.

“Kyle impressed the coaching staff in his time with the Test squad for the Melbourne and Sydney tests and will feel comfortable in the environment if included."

Jamieson has taken 72 wickets in his 25 first-class matches at an average of 27.93. He has also played 29 T20s and has 46 wickets to his name.

The three ODIs between New Zealand and India will be held on February 5th (Hamilton), February 8th (Auckland) and February 11th (Mount Maunganui).

Published 29 Jan 2020, 13:50 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Trent Boult Kyle Jamieson ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand Head to Head
