New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between New Zealand and the Netherlands will be played on March 4. The Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this final game of the tour.

New Zealand were brilliant in the second game, winning it comprehensively to seal the series. The Dutch needed to win the contest to keep the series alive, but they failed to do so, handing the Kiwis the series as well as World Super League points.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts had a worst possible start. The Netherlands’ bowlers bowled brilliantly, reducing New Zealand to 32-5 at the end of the powerplay. What followed next was a batting masterclass from New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

Latham scored a ton (140* off 123 deliveries) and was well-supported by Doug Bracewell (41), helping the team post 264 runs on the board. Logan van Beek and Fred Klaassen picked up four and three wickets respectively. Only three Dutch batters, in response, got into double digiuts as the visitors were bundled out for 146. Michael Bracewell starred with three scalps for New Zealand.

They will now eye a whitewash in the final game of the series, while the Netherlands will have to be at their absolute best to end the tour on a high.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Netherlands tour of New Zealand, 2022.

Date and Time: April 4, 2022, Monday; 06:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is a balanced one. Bowlers should get some movement with the new ball, and batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. We have seen batters go about their business, once they're set.

Weather Forecast

The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket on Monday. The temperature is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner.

Netherlands

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.

Match Prediction

New Zealand have been very good in the series so far. They have already sealed the series and will now look for a clean sweep. The hosts look a more settled and experienced unit, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

