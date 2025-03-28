New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head stats and records you need to know before NZ vs PAK 2025 ODI series

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI series will begin on Saturday, March 29, with a match in Napier. This will be a three-match ODI series, helping both teams start planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.

Pakistan recently returned winless in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, New Zealand made it to the final of the mega event, where they lost to India.

Before the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI series gets underway, here's a quick look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the 50-over format.

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan have a 61-54 lead in the head-to-head record against New Zealand in the ODI format. The two teams have battled 119 times in the 50-over format, with one match ending in a tie.

Three matches between Pakistan and New Zealand have ended with no result. However, the last 12 matches between the two teams have produced a clear winner. Here's an overall summary:

ODI matches played: 119

Won by New Zealand: 54

Won by Pakistan: 61

Tied: 1

No result: 3.

New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI head-to-head record in NZ

New Zealand lead 31-15 in the head-to-head record against Pakistan in ODIs played on home soil. The Kiwis have hosted the Men in Green for 49 matches, with Pakistan managing only 15 wins.

The only tied game between the two teams was played in New Zealand. It was in 1994, when both teams scored 161 runs each.

ODI matches played: 49

Won by New Zealand: 31

Won by Pakistan: 15

Tied: 1

No result: 2.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI matches

New Zealand have defeated Pakistan four times in their last five ODI encounters. The two teams last met in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi, where the Blackcaps won by 60 runs.

Here's a summary of the last five clashes between Pakistan and New Zealand in the 50-over format:

NZ (320/5) beat PAK (260) by 60 runs, Feb 19, 2025. NZ (243/5) beat PAK (242) by 5 wickets, Feb 14, 2025. NZ (330/6) beat PAK (252) by 78 runs, Feb 8, 2025. PAK (200/1) beat NZ (401/6) by 21 runs via D/L method, Nov 4, 2023. NZ (299) beat PAK (252) by 47 runs, May 7, 2023.

