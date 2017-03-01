New Zealand vs South Africa 4th ODI Stats: Martin Guptill becomes the 1st batsman to score three 180+ scores in ODI history

All the numbers from the 4th New Zealand vs South Africa ODI.

Martin Guptill was in scintillating form on Wednesday

Courtesy a blazing innings of 180 not out in 138 balls by Martin Guptill, New Zealand chased down South Africa’s more-than-competitive target of 280 runs in 45 overs in the fourth ODI at Hamilton to level the five-match ODI series 2-2.

It was a sensational performance from the Kiwi right-hander, who over the years, has become a superb white ball player, smashing several records and winning matches on his own for his country.

On Wednesday, Guptill fired his way to plethora of records in New Zealand’s seven-wicket win. Here are some of them:

1-Courtesy his innings of 180 not out, Martin Guptill became the first batsman in the history of ODI cricket to make three 180+ scores. He already has an unbeaten 189 and a 237 to his credit in his ODI career.

1-Guptill’s score is also the highest individual score by a New Zealand batsman against South Africa, going past the 145 not out that he made against them in 2013.

4-Guptill’s score of 180 not out is the 4th highest individual score in ODI chases. Shane Watson leads the list for his 185 not out that he made against Bangladesh in 2011.

3-The 180 not out by Guptill is also the third highest individual score made by a New Zealand batsman in their ODI history. Incidentally, the record belongs to him, thanks to the 237 he made in the 2015 World Cup against the West Indies.

Extra Cover: Guptill's blistering century fashions NZ win over South Africa

2-In his innings of 180, Guptill smashed 11 sixes, making him only the second batsman in ODI history to smash 10+ sixes in an innings on two occasions. AB de Villiers is the only other player to do so.

4-Guptill got 180 runs out of the 280 that New Zealand needed to beat South Africa on Wednesday. That is the fourth on the list for the highest percentage of runs made by a single batsman in an ODI innings.

2- The loss on Wednesday pushes South Africa down to the Number 2 position in the ICC rankings. Australia are back on top of the list.