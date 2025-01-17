Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series: Multan Cricket Stadium pitch history and Test records

Multan Cricket Stadium will host the two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies, starting on January 17. This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, and the losing team will finish last in the WTC 2023-25 standings.

Pakistan will start as favorites because they will play the two matches on their home turf. Multan hosted two Tests between Pakistan and England last October, with both teams winning a match each.

Before the Pakistan vs. West Indies series begins in Multan, here's a look at the pitch history and Test records at this venue.

Multan Cricket Stadium Test records

Eight Test matches have happened in Multan so far, with Pakistan winning four of them. The away team won three matches, while one game ended in a draw.

Here are some other important stats to know from previous Test matches hosted by Multan:

Test matches played: 8

Won by teams batting first: 4

Won by teams batting second: 3

Drawn: 1

Highest individual score: 317 - Harry Brook (ENG) vs Pakistan, 2024

Best bowling figures (innings): 8/46 - Noman Ali (PAK) vs England, 2024

Best bowling figures (match): 12/94 - Danish Kaneria (PAK) vs Bangladesh, 2001

Highest team total: 823/7 dec - England vs Pakistan, 2024

Lowest team total: 134 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2001

Highest successful run-chase: 262/9 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2003

Average first innings score: 366

Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report

Generally, the pitch in Multan is fantastic for batting in Test matches. However, in the last game, PCB prepared a spin-friendly deck, where the Pakistani spinners made life difficult for the English batters.

Considering that Pakistan won the match in spin-friendly conditions, the team management will likely prepare similar surfaces for the home matches against the West Indies.

Multan Cricket Stadium last Test

Pakistan beat England by 152 runs in the last Test played at this venue back in October 2024. Kamran Ghulam's century powered Pakistan to 366 in the first innings. In reply, England managed 291. Pakistan added 221 runs to their 75-run lead and set a 297-run target for England.

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan combined forces to bowl England out for 144 in their second innings. Notably, Ali and Khan took all 20 wickets for Pakistan in that Test.

Brief scores: Pakistan 366 (Kamran Ghulam 118, Jack Leach 4/114) & 221 (Salman Agha 63, Shoaib Bashir 4/66) beat England 291 (Ben Duckett 114, Sajid Khan 7/111) & 144 (Ben Stokes 37, Noman Ali 8/46) by 152 runs.

