New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, March 31. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the contest.

The Black Caps, led by Tom Latham, are currently leading the series 1-0 after their thumping 198-run win in the opening match at Eden Park in Auckland.

After being asked to bat first, the Kiwis were bowled out for 274 in 49.3 overs. With four wickets, Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers. Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked up one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka struggled in their run-chase and could never get going. They were bowled out for 76 in a mere 19.5 overs. Barring Angelo Mathews, Karunaratne and Kumara, none of their batters got into double digits. Henry Shipley picked up five wickets and broke the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting.

The visitors would have hoped to make a comeback in the second game at the Hagley Oval, but the match was called off.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 31, 2022, Friday, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is generally an excellent one for batting. Bowlers will have to work hard to pick up wickets. Fielding first should be the way to go.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark and humidity will be in the 50s.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Sri Lanka

Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

New Zealand looked dominating in the first match of the series while Sri Lanka looked clueless. The Kiwis should be able to win the game and seal the series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

