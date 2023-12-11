New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After a three-match T20I series, New Zealand Women are set to host Pakistan Women for a three-match ODI series from December 12 to 18. This series holds significance as it is a segment of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship.

The first ODI will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, while the Hagley Oval in Christchurch the next two matches.

After suffering eight consecutive defeats in T20Is against New Zealand, Pakistan clinched their first series victory over their opponents this month. They asserted their dominance in the first T20I, securing a seven-wicket win, followed by a narrow 10-run victory in the second.

New Zealand made a comeback in the third match, winning by six runs (DLS method). Suzie Bates' unbeaten 51 earned her the Player of the Match award, which will boost her confidence even though it was in a dead rubber.

Bates notched up the most runs in the series with an impressive 97, closely followed by Pakistan's Muneeba Ali with 85. On the bowling front, Amelia Kerr claimed the most wickets for New Zealand, securing three dismissals, while Fatima Sana shone for Pakistan with an outstanding six wickets.

Sana also deservedly won the Player of the Series title.

New Zealand will want to clinch the ODI series after suffering disappointment in the T20Is, while Pakistan will be determined to maintain their winning momentum.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head in ODI

New Zealand have displayed remarkable superiority in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Pakistan, meeting 14 times and experiencing just one loss. In the last five games, the hosts have won four times.

Matches Played: 14

New Zealand won: 13

Pakistan won: 1

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, December 12

1st ODI - New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, John Davies Oval, Queenstown - 03:30 AM

Friday, December 15

2nd ODI - New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, Hagley Oval, Christchurch - 06:30 AM

Monday, December 18

3rd ODI - New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, Hagley Oval, Christchurch - 06:30 AM

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, there will be no live telecast of the this three-match ODI series. However, Amazon Prime Video will be live-streaming the contests.

New Zealand: TVNZ+

Pakistan: ARY ZAP

South Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Izzy Gaze(wk), Maddy Green (wk), Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan

Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Sidra Ameen, Waheeda Akhtar, Diana Baig, Umm-e-Hani, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Bismah Maroof, Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar

