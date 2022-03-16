New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, 1st one-day warm-up match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast 

New Zealand XI and Netherlands are set to take part in the first of the two one-day warm-up matches on Thursday, March 17. McLean Park in Napier will host the encounter.

The Netherlands, led by Pieter Seelaar, earlier went to South Africa for a bilateral series. However, the series had to be halted after only one game due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Dutch team was also disappointing in the T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE.

Max O’Dowd was one of their star batters in the T20 championship, although the Netherlands failed to win a single game. The squad also doesn’t have the legendary Ryan ten Doeschate, who retired from all forms of cricket back in the month of October last year.

Pieter Seelaar has loads of experience playing top-level cricket, having taken part in the 2011 World Cup. Scott Edwards showed decent form in the games against Afghanistan and the focus will be on him as well. Stephan Myburgh is another attacking batter at the top.

New Zealand XI have quite a few talented names in their ranks. Ross Taylor, who last played international cricket back in January against Bangladesh, is also a part of the squad. The focus will also be on the likes of Dane Cleaver, Ben Sears and Jesse Tashkoff.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: New Zealand XI vs Netherlands XI, 1st one-day warm-up match, Netherlands’s tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: Thursday, March 17, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch in Napier is excellent for batting. Bowlers may not have a lot to cheer for while operating on the surface. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain throughout the day, which could lead to occasional delays. The playing conditions will be cool with temperatures around the 16-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Probable XIs

New Zealand XI

James Hartshorn, Mitch Hay, Matt Boyle, Ross Taylor, Josh Clarkson, Jock McKenzie, Jesse Tashkoff, Jayden Lennox, Michael Bracewell (C), Dane Cleaver, Matthew Bacon, Angus McKenzie, Tim Pringle, Ben Sears

Netherlands

Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Fred Klaasen, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad, Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein

*Since it’s a warm-up game, all the players in the squad can take part

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Match Prediction

New Zealand XI have a power-packed squad at their disposal. They also have a very experienced Ross Taylor, who can take the best of bowling attacks apart on his day. New Zealand XI will start the game as favorites.

