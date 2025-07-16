14-year-old sensation signs autographs for fans amid ENGU19 vs INDU19 2025 series [Watch]

14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was seen interacting with fans following the conclusion of the first unofficial Test between England Under-19 and India Under-19 on Tuesday, July 15. The match was held at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

Ad

After the game, Suryavanshi took out time to sign autographs and pose for photographs with young supporters on the sidelines.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Speaking of the match, after opting to bat first, India posted a commanding total of 540 in their first innings, with skipper Ayush Mhatre leading from the front with a century (102). In reply, England put up a strong fight, scoring 439, thanks in large part to a 93 by Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.

India were bowled out for 248 in their second innings. Vihaan Malhotra top-scored with 63, while Suryavanshi (56) and RS Ambrish (53) also contributed valuable half-centuries. Chasing 350 for victory, the hosts ended at 270/7 after 63 overs on Day 4, resulting in a draw.

Ad

The second unofficial Test is set to begin on Sunday, July 20, at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the top scorer in the five-match Youth ODI series against England U-19

Prior to the ongoing two-match unofficial Test series, India and England faced off in a five-match Youth ODI series. The visitors came out on top, winning the series 3–2. A major highlight of the campaign was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who emerged as the highest run-scorer and played a crucial role in India's success.

The southpaw scored 355 runs across five innings at an average of 71.00 and a remarkable strike rate of 174.01. His most explosive knock came in the fourth ODI, where he brought up his century in just 52 balls. It was the fastest ever in Youth ODI history, breaking the previous record of 53 balls set by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam. He hammered 143 off 78 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and 10 sixes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️