1983 World Cup winner picks his India playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, includes Arshdeep Singh

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:26 IST
India v Oman - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Arshdeep Singh has warmed the bench in four of India's six matches in the ongoing Asia Cup [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth picked his Team India playing XI for the all-important Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28. In a surprising move, Srikkanth went against what India had done for most of the tournament.

The Men in Blue have preferred batting until No. 8, while playing only three specialist bowlers in all but one of their matches. It has meant their all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Arshdeep Singh, has warmed the bench in four of the six outings.

However, Srikkanth believes Arshdeep must be in the 11 instead of Shivam Dube, with Kuldeep Yadav batting at No. 8.

"I'll play Arshdeep Singh instead of Shivam Dube. Shivam Dube is not going to even an opportunity to bat. I'll play with only seven batters. Kuldeep will bat at No. 8. He is not a rabbit at No. 8. At 8, you don't need a 20 or a 50. All you need is a boundary and a six and around 10 runs, which Kuldeep Yadav is capable of scoring," he said (on his YouTube channel) (9:47).
Srikkanth added:

"Yes, Dube has delivered brilliantly with the ball. He was the one who picked up two crucial wickets against the same Pakistan last match. Anyway, for this match, irrespective of who plays, be it Ram or Raavan, India are going to win."

Dube has been impressive with the ball in the ongoing Asia Cup, picking up five wickets at an average of 15.60 and an economy of 7.80.

Kris Srikkanth's Team India playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 final:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Team India has dominated Pakistan across formats since Asia Cup 2022

Team India suffered a shocking defeat to Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup before ultimately bowing out of the competition before the final. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final to lift the trophy, the last time the tournament was played in the T20 format.

However, the Men in Blue have dominated Pakistan since that loss, winning their next seven completed matches across formats. They have also won their last four T20Is against the Men in Green.

India also won their two previous meetings against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup without any trouble by seven and six wickets, respectively. The upcoming clash will be the first India-Pakistan final in tournament history.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

More from Sportskeeda
