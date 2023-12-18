2 fans kicked out of Perth stadium for showing Usman Khawaja's shoe message on banner in 1st AUS v PAK Test

Two fans, carrying a banner - "All lives are equal. Freedom is a human right" - were kicked out of the Optus Stadium in Perth during Australia's first Test against Pakistan. Aussie opener Usman Khawaja intended to wear the same message on his shoes in the Test but was disallowed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to local reports, the banner was more than five meters in length and hung over the railing on the fifth level at the southern end of the stadium. The fans also shouted pro-Palestinian logos, seeing which the security snooped into action.

"A sign was removed because it contravened Cricket Australia's terms and conditions of entry," Optus Stadium said in a statement.

"Some patrons were removed because of antisocial behaviour, not because of the sign," the statement added.

Khawaja wanted to spread the message of equality and freedom in the wake of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Israel.

However, Cricket Australia (CA) cited ICC's rules and barred it as a "political" message, which the world body doesn't allow, even though Khawaja said he wasn't taking "any sides" in the conflict.

"I am just speaking up for those who don't have a voice" - Usman Khawaja

Khawaja accepted ICC's decision but vowed to appeal it and fight for his beliefs in a video posted on his social media handles. He also explained why the issue was close to his heart.

"What I have written on my shoes isn't political," Khawaja said. "I am not taking sides. Human life, to me, is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I am just speaking up for those who don't have a voice," he said.

"This is close to my heart. When I say thousands of innocent children dying without any repercussions or remorse, I imagine my two girls. What if this was them? No one chooses where they are born. And now I see the world turn their backs on them. My heart can't take it. I already felt my life wasn't equal to others when I was growing up. Luckily for me, I never lived in a world where that lack of equality was life or death," Khawaja continued.

Khawaja scored a brilliant 90 in the second Australian innings of the first Test which the hosts won comfortably.

The second Test will begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26.