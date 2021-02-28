2021 Senior Women's One-Day Trophy to commence from March 11

The Senior Women's One-Day Trophy will begin on March 11. BCCI are yet to make an official confirmation for the same but a letter from board secretary Jay Shah has reached all the affiliated units, according to ANI.

BCCI will host this event across six cities in the country – Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai. All the players have been asked to assemble at their respective centers on March 4.

The players will undergo Covid-19 tests, followed by a six-day quarantine in respective hotels before training in groups. Players and coaching staff of all the teams will have to strictly stay in the bio-bubble and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

A total of 37 teams will compete in this tournament. The first five groups consist of six teams each. The plate group will see seven teams battling out against each other.

The complete schedule and squads for the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy will be released by BCCI and state officials respectively in due course.

The pre-quarterfinals have been scheduled for March 27 while the four quarterfinals will be played across two days on March 29 and 30.

The semi-finals will be played on April 1 while the Seni Women's One-Day Trophy summit clash will be held on April 4. The venues for the knockouts are yet to be decided and will be announced only a few days before the matches.

Senior Women's One-Day Trophy Venues and Groups

Elite Group A (Surat): Jharkhand, Odisha, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Tripura

Elite Group B (Rajkot): Railways, Bengal, Haryana, Saurashtra, Assam, Uttarakhand

Elite Group C (Jaipur): Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Chandigarh

Elite Group D (Indore): Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Mumbai, Baroda, Punjab, Nagaland

Elite Group E (Chennai): Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, Meghalaya

Plate Group (Bengaluru): Pondicherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram, Bihar, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

