"We are good friends, so it was a special moment" - Yash Dhull on match-winning partnership with Shaik Rasheed

India U-19 captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed put on a magnificent 204-run partnership against Australia U-19 in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday to help their team register a 96-run win.

India scored 290/5 on the back of their partnership, which began when India were in trouble at 37/2 in the 13th over. The spinners did the rest, defending a very difficult target, as Australia were bowled out for 194.

Dhull and Rasheed were both hit with COVID-19 after their first match of the tournament, and had to isolate themselves as they missed out on the remaining group stage fixtures. However, the duo, who share a special bond, put on a brilliant display with the bat, leading from the front against Australia.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Dhull said about the partnership:

"It was a special moment for Rasheed and me. We are good friends and spend so much time together, so it’s a special moment for us."

Dhull scored a majestic century, while Rasheed was unfortunate to miss out on a ton of his own, falling for 94.

The two steadied India after two early wickets and then accelerated as the innings progressed. They both showed great maturity to help take India to a competitive total. Speaking about their approach, the India skipper said:

"There was some movement initially and it was a pressure moment, so our mindset was to play that period out and accelerate in the final 20 overs."

Asked about his favorite shot from his innings of 110 off as many deliveries, he said:

"The cut shot and the six off the medium pacer."

Dhull used the cut a lot during his knock, while the six came off Tom Whitney right after he reached his century, as he danced down the track before powering a length ball straight back down the ground.

"We'll play our natural game" - Yash Dhull on India's final against England U-19

India have reached the final of the U-19 World Cup for the fourth consecutive edition, a feat that has not been achieved by any other team. They will take on England in the final, who beat Afghanistan in their semi-final.

Speaking about having reached the final, Dhull said:

"It’s a special moment for our team, our support staff and for all India fans also. Our mindset is just to give a 100 per cent on the ground and play with a positive mindset. It should be a good game against England also. Their side is good. We’ll play our natural game. We’ll go with our basic plans," he added.

Speaking about how his cricket journey began, the Delhi lad revealed:

"My mother saw me playing gully cricket and that’s when she started to take interest. And soon, the interest grew at home, because my father also used to play, but had to quit because of a bad back. I started to get support at home and then played according to my routine."

So far, the India U-19 skipper has scored 212 runs in three matches with one century and a half-century in this tournament. He has an average of 106 in the U-19 World Cup.

